Family throws party as gogo turns 100

Sophy Naskhafana Jiyana is not your average elderly woman next door.

She was three months old when the First World War, or the Great War, ended in November 1918, and she is still going strong.

At 100 years of age, Jiyana has sharp eyesight and hearing, walks without assistance and still makes her grass mats and beadwork.

She is not only a wonder to her family and the community of Kameelrivier in the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga, but also a source of knowledge and wisdom.

The mother of 10, grandmother of 42 and great-grandmother of 22 says she has no idea why she had such longevity, thanking God for it.

"We were raised well; we ate well and there was a lot of working in the fields and household chores, so there was lots of exercise.

"We ate wild fruits and vegetables," Jiyana said.