Ex-unionist in court over sexual claims

The former secretary of a leading public sector union appeared in court to face charges of sexual assault and harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate advances on a female subordinate.

The ex-unionist appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court last week after a 37-year-old woman laid charges against him for attempting to kiss and hug her against her will. This allegedly included touching her inappropriately and making improper comments about her.

In a statement to the police, which Sowetan has seen, the woman, who is also a businesswoman, accuses the former unionist, who she first met around July 2016, of sexually harassing her on more than 20 occasions.

The first incident allegedly happened on their first meeting in their offices when they were alone.

"All I knew about him was that he was the chairperson... he approached me and then held both my hands and pulled in such a manner that I stood up facing him," the woman said.

She added: "He then proceeded to wrap both his hands around my waist, pulling me so close to him I felt his erect penis on my lower abdomen."

The woman alleges that the man, who is about 17 years her senior, forcefully kissed her while "fondling my buttocks".

"I then pushed him away and asked him to leave. He stood at the door of the office and spoke to me in a threatening manner," she said.

"When I asked him what he wanted... his response was that I must stop sleeping with dintwana [small boys]."

The woman alleged that again in October 2016, the former unionist instructed her to hug him when they met at hotel restaurant for a meeting.

After refusing, the man allegedly pulled her hands towards him.

"To my surprise he... held me by my hips squeezing me tight with his face on my stomach, he then inhaled as if he was sniffing me and said "mhhh batho ba bang baja monate mara [some people are feasting]," the woman said.

She said she had to endure forced hugs and other comments for almost a year.

"As a result of the continuing harassment... I stared taking precautionary steps such as making sure that I was not alone in the office, parking my car in the visitors' parking area, avoiding the office when [he] was in," she said.

The former unionist denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual assault and harassment.

The matter has been postponed to next month.