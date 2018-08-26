Tshwane emergency services monitoring fire from burning tyres.

Tshwane Emergency Services are monitoring a fire from a stack of burning tyres that broke out on Saturday night in the Sunderland Ridge area.

The city said on Sunday that emergency services personnel from two fire stations had responded to the incident after it was reported that thousands of tyres which were stored in an open field were on fire.

“The team has been on site since last night to ensure that the fire does not spread to other stacks of tyres that are about 20 metres from the fire. These tyres are stored in an open field to be used as a rifle shooting range.