Tshwane emergency services monitoring fire from burning tyres
Tshwane Emergency Services are monitoring a fire from a stack of burning tyres that broke out on Saturday night in the Sunderland Ridge area.
The city said on Sunday that emergency services personnel from two fire stations had responded to the incident after it was reported that thousands of tyres which were stored in an open field were on fire.
“The team has been on site since last night to ensure that the fire does not spread to other stacks of tyres that are about 20 metres from the fire. These tyres are stored in an open field to be used as a rifle shooting range.
“The City’s Environment and Agriculture Management will investigate the legality of storing these tyres on the site‚” the city said in a statement.
It added that the emergency services’ team would remain on site until the fire‚ which was likely to burn for a number of days‚ was completely out while the Environment and Agriculture Management team would also monitor the impact of air pollution at the Pretoria West air quality monitoring station.