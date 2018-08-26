City Power has warned about imposters and fraudsters claiming to be City Power employees and using fake ID cards to rob residents.

“Members of the community are encouraged to be vigilant and verify the identity of City Power employees and contractors who seek entry into their properties‚ by demanding them to produce their ID card and the job card with work order number for the work they claim to come to do‚” it said.

Technicians or contractors most likely to request access to resident’s properties would include meter readers‚ cut-off teams‚ or meter maintenance teams‚ it said.