Duduzane's culpable homicide case deferred

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, says he will testify at the state capture inquiry if he is required to do so.

"If I need to, then I will," he told SowetanLIVE, on Thursday at his second appearance in the Randburg magistrate's court on two charges of culpable homicide.

Duduzaneis implicated in the state capture scandal where he is alleged to have played a role in a failed attempt to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in October 2015.

Zuma, who is currently deciding how he will respond to multiple claims that he allowed the Gupta family to choose certain of his cabinet ministers, was also in court. Duduzane's appearance was in connection with a 2014 car crash on the M1 South highway near the Grayston Drive off-ramp in which two people were killed.

Phumzile Dube, who was in the taxi, was killed instantly, while three other passengers were injured. Jeanette Mashaba died a couple of weeks after hospitalisation.

However, during the inquest, it was found that her death was not a result of the accident and that she died in hospital of "natural causes".

During his culpable homicide case, prosecutor Yusuf Baba said the contents of the docket were only handed to Duduzane's lawyers on Friday, leaving them without enough time to prepare. "We have arranged a date of October 26 to revolve all pre-trial issues and for transfer of this matter to a trial court," Baba said.