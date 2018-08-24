The police have stated that they had nothing to do with the fatal shooting of a student at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reported on Friday.

The student who spoke to the publication said this deceased student was a Pasma (Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania) member.

“He did not attend this campus but he was at the South campus.” The student maintained that the students were not armed and had only hurled stones at the police.

“There was no need for the police to open live ammunition‚” said the student‚ who said all they wanted was answers. During the unrest‚ students went on the rampage.

“Last night‚ the students were very angry and they ended up burning one of the security cars. They also destroyed one of the buildings and damaged a few things in the control room‚” he said.

According to Ipid spokesperson Dlamini‚ police were called in after they were told that the presiding officer was held hostage.

“The police drove into the campus in about 10 police vehicles and they managed to rescue the presiding officer. On their way out of the campus‚ the students allegedly barricaded the entrance of the campus and started throwing stones at the police and their vehicles. There were about 2‚000 students‚” said Dlamini.

Meanwhile‚ students went on the rampage on Friday morning. They were believed to have set alight the institution's radio station alight.