You'd been forgiven for thinking you're seeing double in every class from grade R to Grade 7 at Nqobane Primary School in Zwelibomvu.

That's because the semi-rural school outside Marianhill in Durban is home to 21 sets of twins - and even a set of triplets – amongst its 730 pupils.

The school's astonishing multiple-birth record – which could be one of the highest in the country - is now cause for celebration.

Principal Nkosinathi Zondi has teamed up with a local businessman‚ Mdu Mabaso‚ to arrange a "Celebrate a rare moment" event to mark the twins at the school.

He also wants to use the occasion to create awareness about what was once a Zulu cultural taboo.

“If you look at it in the context of Zulu culture‚ twins‚ in the olden days were considered taboo and one would often be killed or sent away. As educators‚ we are here to make a change. It is our job to celebrate what was once considered bad to show people it is no longer a bad thing‚” said Zondi.