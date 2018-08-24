BOOK REVIEW: Snitch 2: A Year of Relative Madness

TITLE: Snitch 2: A Year of Relative Madness

AUTHOR: Edyth Bulbring

PUBLISHER: NB Publishers

REVIEWER: Caitlin Pretorius

Snitch 2 is a great story about a 15-year-old boy, Ben Smith, who tells you everything happening in his life.

At first, things don’t start off well, like Uncle Charlie’s family who were going home and were hit by a truck. Most of them died.

Seventeen pitbulls were shot dead because they were trained to kill.

Then his girlfriend adopts one.And a cousin of his friend is a really, really bad person.

From there things just get worse ...Will Ben’s life turnaround or will it stay a nightmare forever? If you want to find out, read Snitch 2. I dare you!