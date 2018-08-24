South Africa

BOOK REVIEW: Snitch 2: A Year of Relative Madness

By Caitlin Pretorius - 24 August 2018 - 09:45

TITLE: Snitch 2: A Year of Relative Madness

AUTHOR: Edyth Bulbring

PUBLISHER: NB Publishers

REVIEWER: Caitlin Pretorius

Snitch 2 is a great story about a 15-year-old boy, Ben Smith, who tells you everything happening in his life.

At first, things don’t start off well, like Uncle Charlie’s family who were going home and were hit by a truck. Most of them died.

Seventeen pitbulls were shot dead because they were trained to kill.

Then his girlfriend adopts one.And a cousin of his friend is a really, really bad person.

From there things just get worse ...Will Ben’s life turnaround or will it stay a nightmare forever? If you want to find out, read Snitch 2. I dare you!

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X