Beaten car guard still unidentified 16 days after his death
It has been 16 days since a motorist beat to death a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city, and yet the victim remains unidentified.
The man the police estimate to be between the age of 24 and 26 was brutally beaten up on August 7 by a motorist and died of his injuries at the scene.
Police spokesperson Captain Xolile Mbele told Sowetan on Thursday that no one had come forth to claim the man’s body and police are still searching for his family.
“Police have sent his fingerprints to Pretoria to see if we cannot get his name,” said Mbele.
While police are still searching for the car guard’s family, the man accused of killing him, Philani Milton Mkhulisa, 25, appeared in court for the second time this week.
He was released on R2 000 bail in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court this week.
The car guard was just a second day in his job at the corner of Pritchard and Rissik streets when he was attacked.
On the evening of August 7, Mkhulisa allegedly arrived at this intersection in his silver grey Toyota Yaris early evening, accompanied by his girlfriend.
The car guard allegedly requested money from him to keep an eye on the vehicle. He allegedly refused. When Mkhulisa returned, he allegedly discovered that his car had been broken into and some of his items were missing.
That was when Mkhulisa allegedly confronted the car guard who had wanted money from him and demanded answers for what had happened.
Mkhulisa allegedly beat the guard and left him bleeding on the pavement.
One of the guard’s colleagues who witnessed the incident was able to get into a McDonalds’ outlet at the intersection and called the ambulance. Unfortunately, when paramedics finally arrived, they certified the car guard dead on the scene.
Police said what was missing in Mkhulisa’s car was two bags which had toiletries, his ID book and a matric certificate.
Mkhulisa handed himself over to the police after they had visited his home in Alexandra.