Beaten car guard still unidentified 16 days after his death.

It has been 16 days since a motorist beat to death a car guard in the Johannesburg inner city, and yet the victim remains unidentified.

The man the police estimate to be between the age of 24 and 26 was brutally beaten up on August 7 by a motorist and died of his injuries at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Xolile Mbele told Sowetan on Thursday that no one had come forth to claim the man’s body and police are still searching for his family.

“Police have sent his fingerprints to Pretoria to see if we cannot get his name,” said Mbele.

While police are still searching for the car guard’s family, the man accused of killing him, Philani Milton Mkhulisa, 25, appeared in court for the second time this week.

He was released on R2 000 bail in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court this week.

The car guard was just a second day in his job at the corner of Pritchard and Rissik streets when he was attacked.