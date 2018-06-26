A murder mystery that has all the twists and turns – and a dose of tragedy – of a whodunit script is unfolding in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The police are no closer to solving 46-year-old Natasha Mans’s puzzling murder‚ after her body was found in the backyard of the home she shared with her boyfriend in the Groenvlei suburb.

In fact‚ it was her boyfriend who discovered her body‚ with a gunshot to the chest‚ two weeks after she had been reported missing on May 31.

This isn’t the first murder involving a member of the Mans family. In April 2015‚ Mans found her daughter’s lifeless‚ bloody body in her bedroom on their smallholding in Bainsvlei.

Police spokesperson Captain Chaka Marope said: “There are things that we don’t know‚ that will only be revealed in the postmortem report. There are so many speculations and I cannot confirm them‚” Marope said‚ adding that they could not confirm widely reported details that Mans’s body may have been stored in a cold room or that she was shot postmortem.

