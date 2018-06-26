Policeman shot during violent protest

An eThekwini metro policeman was shot and wounded in a violent protest action on the M25 KwaMashu highway near Bhambhayi in Inanda on Tuesday morning.

Several other officers were injured by flying debris‚ hurled at them by protesters.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said that officers had been deployed to the area in an effort to quell the early-morning demonstration.

“During this deployment one of our [officers] was shot in the leg. Other [officers] were injured by flying objects‚” he said. “They were attending to the demonstration and at this stage we are not quite sure what the protest action is about‚” Sewpersadh added.

He said the police officers were being attended to by paramedics and that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had been called in to investigate the incident.