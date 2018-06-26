Parliament mulls lifeline for debt-riddled South Africans

The banking sector is not in favour of the proposed bill‚ which it says will harm lower-income groups because credit providers would limit the extension of credit to them in a bid to limit their risk. Banks say they have their own debt relief measures in place.

Retailers are also opposed to the bill.

The bill’s opponents warn that providing debt relief as proposed will entail moral hazard as it would foster a culture of nonpayment and drive up the cost of credit.

The committee has published specific clauses of the bill for additional public comment. These deal with the powers of the court to reduce interest rates‚ charges and fees to zero for a period of five years; consultation between the minister of trade and industry and the minister of finance on funding for financial literacy and capability programmes by means of the imposition of a levy on financial service providers; and adjustments to income and debt thresholds.

Democratic Alliance spokesman on trade and industry Dean Macpherson said the DA was very opposed to the proposal to empower the minister to review income and asset thresholds.

“We are absolutely firm that this should go through Parliament. It is a committee bill and therefore the committee needs to take responsibility for it‚ It can’t outsource its responsibility to the minister‚” he said.