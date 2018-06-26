New appointments at SABC an encouraging sign: Outa

“We hope they will apply their leadership skills and business acumen to further uplift the public broadcaster from the financial‚ ethical‚ maladministration and corruption ills of the not too distant past.

“The SABC went through some challenging times during the tenure of the previous COO‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ and former CFO‚ James Aguma. Their combined lack of strong and ethical leadership saw the SABC lose not only its standing as a trusted public broadcaster‚ but also saw unprecedented financial losses as well as the loss of skilled staff.”

The organisation said it would continue supporting the SABC on its road to recovery and “as it establishes itself as a true broadcaster of the people of South Africa”.