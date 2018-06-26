South Africa

Miner dies at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

By Staff Reporter - 26 June 2018 - 09:28
A report suggested, in early June, that 20 of the 45 mining deaths so far in 2018 have been at Sibanye-Stillwater mines.
A report suggested, in early June, that 20 of the 45 mining deaths so far in 2018 have been at Sibanye-Stillwater mines.
Image: 123RF/ fesenko

A miner has died after an incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine‚ the company said on Tuesday.

"Sibanye-Stillwater regrets to report that a colleague has tragically passed away at our Khomanani mine at the Driefontein operation‚" it said in a statement.

"For reasons still to be determined‚ he entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper. The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extend their sincere condolences to the families‚ friends of our deceased colleague. This is another sad incident and all efforts are being focused on addressing this perplexing increase in safety incidents."

Sibanye said management would investigate the incident‚ along with the department of mineral resources and other parties.

"We look forward to the support and contribution of all our stakeholders at the second safety summit which has been convened by Sibanye-Stillwater this Friday‚ 29 June‚ in order to collectively address these incidents‚ prevent the loss of lives at our operations and re-establish our safety record."

READ MORE:

20 of the 45 mining deaths so far in 2018 have been at Sibanye-Stillwater mines: Mantashe

“We are very worried about the fact that out of 45 fatalities thus far‚ 20 are from one company.”
News
9 days ago

Three miners die at Sibanye, two missing

Bodies continue to pile up at Sibanye-Stillwater mining group after three workers were found dead yesterday.
News
14 days ago

Miners say 'shift boss' forced them to danger

Fresh allegations of workers being sent to their deaths have emerged at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.
News
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rescuers seek Thai kids feared trapped in cave
‘Majority of Indians are racist, we did not say all Indians’ - Malema
X