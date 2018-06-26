In or out of the DA? - De Lille to hear her fate on Wednesday

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will hear on Wednesday if she will retain her DA membership or not.

The High Court in Cape Town is set to deliver judgment in her lawsuit against the DA. She challenged the constitutionality of the party’s so-called “cessation clause” which it used to terminate her membership following her declaration during a radio interview that she would resign after clearing her name.

She is adamant that she was referring to her job as mayor and not her party membership. The maladministration and nepotism charges against her became moot when the party fired her last month.

De Lille confirmed on Monday that the judgment will be delivered at 9.30am on Wednesday. But that will not be the end of her legal battles. On Thursday the court will hear her application to get a copy of a report compiled by a commission headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen last year which was critical of her role in the DA caucus in the city.

The Steenhuisen Report accused De Lille of interfering in the appointment of the municipal manager by sending a message to a member of the interview panel which read: “I want to keep Achmat so score him highest. Thanks.” This was allegedly in reference to former municipal manager Achmat Ebrahim.