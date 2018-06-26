Stacy Adams‚ described as a bubbly child who liked jokes and dancing‚ went missing on Saturday from her home in the Eastridge area of Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town. A neighbour is a suspect in her murder.

Forum chairperson Lucinda Evans said when the call came through on Sunday to search for the missing girl‚ "I met the rest of the CPF‚ together with the blockwatches and neighbourhood watches we started with the search."

Evans said the protocol was to start the search from the house. The group of 50 volunteers started searching from the enclosed circle in which the family's home is situated.

Within five minutes of the search‚ Evans said one of the members came across the girl's clothing in a bin‚ next to a Wendy house.

"Two of the members started looking in the bin‚ they discovered the clothing. A member then stepped to the side of the bin‚ and she noticed the sand was loose. They started digging. They found the body there‚" Evans said.

"(Stacy's) family was standing in the doorway at their home. From the doorway‚ you can see where we were digging. It is not far‚ less than 100 metres."

Evans said the discovery of Stacy's body left the search volunteer group mute with shock.