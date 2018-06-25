South Africa

Taxi strike hits Johannesburg

By Staff Reporter - 25 June 2018 - 07:09
Taxi drivers in Johannesburg's Alexandra township embarked on a strike on Monday after hundreds of vehicles were impounded.

Reports said that violence had broken out at a taxi rank in Alexandra. Routes had been affected in Sandton‚ Midrand‚ Woodmead‚ Modderfontein and Alexandra.

 

The SA National Taxi Council announced the strike on Sunday. Johannesburg metro police said more than 500 vehicles had been impounded in an operation that had been launched in February.

