NUM slants towards links with Numsa

The election of a National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) leadership that is said to be sympathetic to Zwelinzima Vavi has fuelled talks of a possible merger between the Cosatu affiliate and the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa).

A slate led by NUM general secretary David Sipunzi swept the floor in a leadership race that saw the pro-Luthuli House faction, led by outgoing president Piet Matosa, lose control of NUM.

Reacting to the news that Sipunzi's faction had won, Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim said the developments opens up the possibility of a merger between NUM and his union. Numsa was expelled from Cosatu for "stealing members" from the NUM and for refusing to campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2014 general elections.

Matosa was among the NUM leaders who backed Numsa's expulsion. Sipunzi was said to be among those who advised against it. He was also seen as sympathetic to then Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi who later joined forces with Numsa to form a new trade union federation.