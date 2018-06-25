I’m reluctant to militarise our schools, says Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says though schools have become unsafe he is reluctant to “militarise” them.

Lesufi was speaking to show host Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Monday.

“Children need to be children‚ they need to be free. If I have money and I have to choose between hiring someone with a knobkerrie and a teacher‚ I would choose a teacher.

“Let it be law enforcement agencies that bring education at the centre of their security analysis and security and risk. We have a mandate to ensure that our children are free from harm and intimidation‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi was weighing in on the issue of alleged widespread sexual harassment and violence in schools.