Case of two men accused of murdering school teacher postponed

The case against of the two men accused of kidnapping and killing a North West teacher has been postponed.

This comes after legal representatives of the accused told the court that they needed time to familiarise themselves with the docket.

Headman Njokweni, 61 and Sfiso Ndawonde, 56, face charges of murder, kidnapping, rape and robbery.

They were arrested on the 30th of October last year in Johannesburg after being positively linked to Ngwenya’s murder.

The body of the Lekoko primary school teacher Thulisile Ngwenya, 56, was found near Bokone village outside Mahikeng on October 25th.

She was last seen going to a local bank in Mahikeng. Her car was abandoned at a taxi rank not far from the bank she visited.

The court proceedings will resume on Wednesday.