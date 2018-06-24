Two killed in two separate farm attacks in North West
Two people have been killed in two separate farm attacks in North West.
The attacks bring to three the number of fatal farm attacks reported in the country within a 24-hour period‚ with the news earlier that a renowned Stellenbosch strawberry farmer‚ Jeffrey Zetler‚ 62‚ had been stabbed to death in his office on Saturday afternoon.
North West Police said on Sunday that a 64-year-old man had been shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
According to police information‚ the father and his three daughters had a family gathering and that two of the three daughters had left afterwards.
“It is alleged that the other daughter‚ aged 28‚ stayed with the father and was standing outside when three armed men approached her. According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father‚” said Colonel Amanda Funani‚ North West police spokesperson.
The suspects allegedly demanded money. It is further alleged that the father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go‚ when they had shot him on the chest. He died on the scene.
“The daughter managed to escape and got help. The police are investigating cases of murder and house robbery. The suspects fled with jewellery‚ two televisions‚ a laptop and cell phone and other house hold items.” said Funani.
The North West Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and requested members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to apprehension of the suspects.
In another incident‚ a man was shot dead on Saturday while responding to screams from his father and his daughter on a farm in Swartruggens‚ about 20 kilometres outside Rustenburg.
According to Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi‚ Rustenburg police spokesperson‚ the father was shot dead when he went outside.
“The five suspects allegedly took the grandfather and granddaughter - who were outside the house - inside the house where they assaulted them. The assault included the deceased’s wife and another daughter. The suspects fled with a Toyota Fortuner‚ television sets‚ three firearms and laptops. We are not sure about money‚” said Mokgadi.
The victims were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. No arrests had been made and the police were investigating a case of murder and house robbery‚ Mokgadi said.
North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and requested members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspects.