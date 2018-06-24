SABC appoints new Group CEO and CFO.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Madoda Nxakwe as Group CEO and Yolande van Biljon as CFO of the public broadcaster.

He board said the appointments were in line with its commitment to continuously ensure stability within the organisation

Nxakwe will take up his appointment on July 1 while Van Biljon’s appointment is effective from Monday.

In a statement the board said Mxakwe “brings to the SABC a wealth of broad combination of great skills and expertise derived from Senior Executive positions in business‚ communications and public affairs in both the private and public sector at a national and global level”.

“These appointments affirm our commitment to attract and retain the best skills to take the SABC to greater heights‚ particularly to address the evolving broadcasting environment enabled by technology and the changing media consumer patterns. We are proud to say that these appointments reflect diversity in relation to skills‚ age‚ gender and race‚” board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said.