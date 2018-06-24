President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns bomb blast in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is getting ready for elections next month.

Speaking also as the Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)‚ Ramaphosa said acts of violence and criminalities had no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region.

Ramaphosa said it was vital that the political and security situation in Zimbabwe remained stable in the run-up to the general elections to be held on July 30.

The president concluded by saying that the SADC would evaluate the incident and take appropriate steps.