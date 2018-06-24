The parliamentary joint constitutional review committee tasked with reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution dealing with the right of property ownership has had to procure a service provider to assist with analysing the huge number of submissions it has received.

The committee said on Sunday that more than 700‚000 electronic and hard copy submissions had been received by the closing date for written submissions‚ which was June 15.

The committee earlier this year called for written public submissions on the review of section 25 of the Constitution and other sections where necessary‚ to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.

The original deadline for submissions was May 31‚ but it was later extended to June 15.

“Due to the extraordinarily huge volume of submissions‚ and the importance of ensuring that each and every submission from the public is given deserved consideration by Parliament‚ the committee is in the process of augmenting its internal capacity by procuring a service provider to assist with analyzing the submissions.