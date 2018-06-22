The Chinese government will foot the bill for a group of 51 South Africans to return home‚ after they unwittingly became embroiled in a probe into their visas.

"Good news is an understatement. We are ecstatic‚" Charl Venter‚ a parent of one of the children‚ told the publication on Friday.

"They will be flying back in groups of three from (Monday) at the full cost of the Chinese government‚" he said.

The group had been kept in China pending a court case against a Chinese agent who allegedly lured them to the foreign country with a promise of lucrative teaching jobs. He‚ however‚ allegedly did not disclose to the group the type of qualifications they needed and instead assisted them to get student visas - despite the fact that they were going to be working in China.

"Their written testimonies will be taken and the authorities have gone to the schools [where the group was to have been teaching] and corroborated their statements‚" said Venter.