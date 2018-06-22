Solidarity accuses Hlaudi Motsoeneng of 'playing cat and mouse' with the courts

Trade union Solidarity has claimed that former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is “playing cat and mouse” with the courts.

This comes after Solidarity’s legal team received Motsoeneng’s application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a recent court ruling against him.

The Labour Court has ordered him to personally pay for the legal costs associated with a ban on the SABC covering protest action. It was dismissed with costs. This ban resulted in eight journalists - the so-called SABC 8 - being unlawfully fired at the time.

Motsoeneng appealed against the Labour Court ruling earlier this year.

According to Anton van der Bijl‚ head of Solidarity’s Labour Law division‚ Motsoeneng is simply postponing the inevitable.

He is playing a cat and mouse game with the courts‚ but he will back himself into a corner yet again‚” Van der Bijl said.