In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed

These are today's top stories:
Splurging millions of rand on fancy golf shirts for leaders has plunged the country's biggest mining trade union into financial trouble.
The elderly man who walked away empty-handed after labouring at a North West farm for 69 years has died.
The Public Service Association (PSA) has given the minister of social development seven days to respond to its demands.
The first thing that hits me when I meet ingénue Farieda Metsileng is that she reminds me of Aubrey Plaza from hit TV series Parks and Recreation.
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Khama Billiat from Mamelodi Sundowns.