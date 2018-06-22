Eskom, unions fail to find common ground

Eskom and its three unions failed to reach an agreement in salary negotiations, with the power utility's officials now seeking the board's intervention, leading to another three-day round of talks.

Eskom's 4.7% wage offer tabled on Tuesday was met with a 9% counter-offer from the unions, which will be taken to the board on Monday before negotiations resume in Woodmead, Johannesburg two days later.

Following three days of meetings characterised by caucus breaks, unions have nothing to take back to their members this weekend.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said: "Eskom is led by a responsive and responsible leadership and therefore the company will do everything possible to help resolve the current impasse."