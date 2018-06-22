Belt-wielding warrior shows tough love is still needed to straighten up unruly kids

Scene playing itself out on township street takes one back to days when grown-ups were figures of authority. Visiting a friend in Alexandra at the weekend, I witnessed a scene that not only startled me but also took me back to my childhood.

Around 1pm, having parked the car a distance away from my friend's house, I saw a group of children walking down the street, passing a Black Label quart from one to the next, and shouting obscenities.

The eldest among these children must have been 14. I had to slow down, and look around to see if this was not, perhaps, some crazy theatrical presentation in commemoration of June 16.