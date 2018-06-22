Age just a number for 70 year-old North West premier Job Mokgoro
The new North West premier Job Mokgoro said his age does not mean that he will not be productive, instead he said he was fit enough to bring radical changes
Mokgoro, 70, gave his first speech at the North West legislature in Mahikeng after he was sworn in and elected as premier on Friday.
Concerns were raised over Mokgoro's age with people questioning whether he will be able to turn the province around.
“You go to other countries with much greater skills and people development, there are people who are much older than me who are very active from the productivity point of view, it has nothing to do with me, I am very proud to be 70 and very fit,” he said.
Mokgoro, who has been in the public sector for a while, took over from Supra Mahumapelo who was forced to step down as premier on allegations of failing to run the government.
Mokgoro said promised to restore confidence, hope and bring unity amongst the North West residents.
Mokgoro looked relaxed, even after members of the Economic Freedom Fighters tried to rattle him over the age issue. The EFF members also raised concerns regarding his relationship with Mahumapelo.
Mokgoro admitted that he has a relationship with Mahumapelo as they have been working together during the latter's time in office.
He mentioned concerns around the corrupt activities that have been reported in the province circling around the fallen premier but he promised to be a better leader.
“Occupying a position of leadership was not an opportunity for self-enrichment,” he said.
He said it was time to change the way the North West government has been doing things in terms of service delivery.
“The party is over,” he warned.
Although he comes from Kimberly, Mokgoro is adamant that his loyalty to the North West is not questionable as he has been working in the province for some time.
He served at the policy research department for 10 years during Popo Molefe's tenure as premier.
“North West is my home and has continued to be,” he said.
He said he accepted the premiership position because he understands the public sector.
“I like the public sector, it has been my life to be part of the government system,” he said.