Age just a number for 70 year-old North West premier Job Mokgoro

The new North West premier Job Mokgoro said his age does not mean that he will not be productive, instead he said he was fit enough to bring radical changes

Mokgoro, 70, gave his first speech at the North West legislature in Mahikeng after he was sworn in and elected as premier on Friday.

Concerns were raised over Mokgoro's age with people questioning whether he will be able to turn the province around.

“You go to other countries with much greater skills and people development, there are people who are much older than me who are very active from the productivity point of view, it has nothing to do with me, I am very proud to be 70 and very fit,” he said.

Mokgoro, who has been in the public sector for a while, took over from Supra Mahumapelo who was forced to step down as premier on allegations of failing to run the government.

Mokgoro said promised to restore confidence, hope and bring unity amongst the North West residents.