'Your barbaric behaviour won’t be tolerated' - Bheki Cele warns truck drivers

Police Minister Bheki Cele commended the police on Thursday for arresting 62 protesting truck drivers who allegedly blockaded the N3 between Harrismith and Ladysmith with their vehicles‚ saying such behaviour would not be tolerated.

"We have laws in this country and the full might of the law will be heard and felt‚" Cele said.

"Police action will be very tough in maintaining law and order. This barbaric behaviour will not be tolerated. Swift and tough action by the police is once again an indication of our commitment to maintain law and order in our country. No amount of pressure will divert our focus from stamping hard the authority of the state” he said.

He called on the trucking industry to be part of the solution and not create more room for destructive behaviour on the country’s roads. He expressed concern over the growing trend of truckers blockading roads in protests.