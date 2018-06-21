The City of Johannesburg will for the next two weeks be handing over more than 600 title deeds to some of the destitute residents in the city.

The handover‚ according to the city‚ forms part of its commitment to provide safe and affordable housing for its residents.

“In the coming 2018/19 financial year‚ the city aims to release some 3‚500 title deeds‚ giving some of our poorest residents the dignity which comes with home ownership‚” said Member of Mayoral Committee for Housing Meshack van Wyk.

“Home ownership empowers our residents by giving them and their families the security of permanent occupation. Sadly‚ the dignity of living in a safe home or the ownership of one remains a pipedream that has washed away the hope of millions of people waiting for service delivery for decades.”