It’s tough for refugees in South Africa‚ but it’s often tougher back home

He might have stared death in the face when he fell victim to xenophobic violence in Durban three years ago‚ but this doesn’t mean that Democratic Republic of Congo refugee Hussein Kabango will return home any time soon.

His reason? Life in South Africa is still less dangerous than in his home country.

Speaking on World Refugee Day on Wednesday‚ 32-year-old barber Kabango‚ said: “I know I can never go back home because it is far more dangerous there then it is here.”

During the xenophobic attacks in 2015 Kabango - who lives with his wife Clarice and their two-year-old daughter in Isipingo‚ south of Durban - was attacked by a group of men who struck him in the head and stabbed him in the hand.

This week‚ five men who were part of an 800-strong mob who took part in the xenophobic violence – which spread across Durban‚ starting in Isipingo – were sentenced to seven years each behind bars. The sentences are believed to be one of the toughest for a public violence charge.

Kabango said that he fled the DRC during civil unrest in 2008 and spent three years moving from country to country. In 2011‚ he moved to South Africa.

And despite that violence in 2015‚ he said his experience in South Africa had not always been negative.