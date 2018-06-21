In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
These are the top stories today:
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday officially announced Job Mokgoro as the new North West premier candidate.
On the back of industrial action by Eskom employees over wage increases‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has warned the power utility not to retrench its members.
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe was shot and killed in cold blood as his girlfriend watched helplessly.
Father's Day turned out to be super special for Black Motion's Thabo Smols‚ who welcomed his first bundle of joy with bae Rakgadi Sedy Koetle recently.
Orlando Pirates have further beefed up their technical team with the appointment of performance analyst‚ Darian Wilken.