For the first time‚ a gunman has been convicted with the help of technology that detects gunfire.

JP Smith‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ said evidence from the ShotSpotter system was part of the case against Virgil Koopman.

Koopman was convicted at Wynberg Regional Court of discharging a firearm in a municipal area and sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment‚ suspended for five years.

ShotSpotter detected gunfire in Manenberg in October 2017. The city council strategic surveillance unit supplied the police with CCTV footage of the incident as well as the ShotSpotter alert‚ said Smith.