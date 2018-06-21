“Friend’s brother raped me” - Accused kept her hostage for days

A 21-year-old woman is trying to overcome a hostage and rape ordeal at the hands of her friend's brother.

The woman of Ebony Park, Midrand, said a friend asked her to fetch the 40-year-old man from Tembisa Hospital last month after he was discharged, saying he was too weak to travel back home alone.

She said the man, who had been stabbed at a tavern, indeed looked weak when she arrived to pick him up at the hospital.

"He thanked me for fetching him and said all he wanted was to get home, eat and rest.

"We boarded a taxi ... he was not saying much on the way."

The woman said the man then asked her to accompany him to his friend's home after they got off the taxi.

"He and his friend offered me juice. I sat down to drink while the two of them smoked drugs," she said. "His friend just left without saying anything."

She said when she stood up to leave the man locked the door and pushed her back into her seat. "He told me I was going nowhere. He beat me up when I tried to get away."

She said she was locked up all weekend - from Friday May 11 - while the man assaulted and raped her repeatedly.

"I went without food or water for the whole weekend. I had to pee on myself because I could not go to the toilet. He slapped and choked me.

"He would go out to buy food and drugs several times and come back to eat in front of me, smoke and rape me again.

"He would turn into an aggressive monster after smoking [drugs] and force himself on me, using pillows to foil my screaming."

She escaped when the perpetrator's friend got back home later on Sunday.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubele said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday last week at Rabie Ridge after he had been on the run for over two weeks.

"He was charged with rape and secondary charges of assault and kidnapping."

Makhubele said the man

appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court last Friday and was denied bail.

Meanwhile, the man's sister told Sowetan she asked her friend to assist after her brother called her to say he was too weak to travel alone after he was discharged from hospital.

"I was shocked to see my friend walking in bruised, with torn clothes. I didn't think my own brother would do such a thing to her," she said.

"I immediately called the Ivory Park police to open a case and took her to hospital, where they confirmed that she had indeed been raped."