Cyril Ramaphosa and intelligence watchdog face off

Essentially, Diko suggested, Ramaphosa did not believe the legal complexity that surrounded intelligence oversight should be resolved through court processes.

Dintwe went to court after former director-general of the SSA, Arthur Fraser, revoked the security clearance he needed to investigate multiple serious allegations against Fraser himself.

In addition to several claims made against Fraser over his alleged involvement in the Principal Agents Network, several political parties and ministers have also complained to the IGI that they have been subjected to illegal surveillance and phone tapping.

Dintwe is also investigating why the executive seemingly failed to act on evidence of alleged wrongdoing by Fraser.

He successfully fought for the restoration of his security clearance earlier this year, and is now seeking an order that "the Director-General of the State Security Agency has no authority to grant, revise or revoke the security clearance of the Inspector-General of Intelligence".

It is that order that Ramaphosa opposes. Diko was at pains to stress that this did not mean that the president was opposed to greater independence for the IGI.

While the matter is understood to currently be the subject of negotiations between lawyers for the president and the IGI, Dintwe's lawyer Jac Marais declined to comment on the possibility that the case would be settled out of court.