Burial societies in panic mode - VBS clients struggle to get their money back

Yesterday, Netshiungani said she had arrived at the bank at 6am but had not been helped by 2pm and was worried about their society contributions.

"We have invested R59 000 in the bank but now we are told that we can only withdraw R7 000 for each funeral. We pay our members R10 000 each for burial, what the bank is offering is not enough."

Netshiungani said she had spent more than R500 in taxi fares from Masisi village to Thohoyandou (about 80km) in the past three days.

She was also stressed about what she would tell her society members as not everybody at her village understands what is happening with the bank.

Another client, Justice Manavhela, said the situation was getting out of hand and elderly people were now sleeping outside the bank.

"I came here at 5am and I was number 475 in the queue. It is 2pm now and I haven't gone inside the bank," he said.

Scores of elderly people formed long queues as they waited to close their bank accounts.

Manavhela said the situation at VBS was pitting them against one another as burial society members. Some members don't understand what's going on in there and think for some reasons we stole their money. Members are beginning to doubt one another."