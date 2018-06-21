ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe shot dead at lover's home - wife not taking untimely death well

Ntseke said he witnessed one suspect shooting Radebe while he was on the ground.

He said he could not see his daughter after the gunshots and thought the suspects had taken her, only to realise that she had fled to the neighbours to seek help.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, a devastated Ntseke smoked repeatedly as he explained what had transpired the previous night.

Ntseke said his daughter and Radebe were robbed of their cellphones, adding that he had also noticed the attackers opening the boot of the deceased's car.

Police confirmed the robbery and said Radebe had been shot in the head and in the leg.

"Police have launched a search for two suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of a 40-year-old male victim," police spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters said.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was with another person in a vehicle when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire, fatally wounding the deceased, while his companion managed to escape uninjured."

Ntseke also blamed emergency services for responding late, saying Radebe could have survived had the ambulance arrived on time.

"This incident has traumatised us as a family but, secondly, I believe that he could have survived had the ambulance responded on time.

"The police came here 30 minutes after he was shot, but he was still alive at the time. The police also had to call the ambulance but, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries."