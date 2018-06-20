NUM congress tarnished by acrimony

The country's largest mining trade union goes into its national congress divided today over who should lead it.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will start its national elective congress in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, with the infighting threatening to rip the union apart.

Relations between NUM president Piet Matosa and NUM general secretary David Sipunzi have deteriorated so much that they are apparently not on speaking terms.

At the centre of the disagreements between the pair was their preferred leadership slates for the congress.

Sipunzi, who wants to retain his position, will square up against Carletonville regional secretary Mbuyiseni Hibana. Sipunzi supports Joseph Montisetsi to be president of the union, while Matosa supports Hibana to be replace Sipunzi.