MP shot dead in suspected robbery.

An ANC member of parliament has been shot dead in Johannesburg.

The victim's identity has not been released by the police as yet.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has confirmed that he was a MP.

It is understood that his family have been contacted.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Kay Makhubela said a manhunt has been launched for two men believed to be responsible for the murder.

“Police have launched a search for two suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of a 40-year-old male victim in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg west. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday evening‚ 19 June 2018‚ at about 19h30‚" he said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was with another person in a vehicle parked in Carbon Street‚ Lindhaven‚ when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire‚ fatally wounding the deceased‚ while his companion managed to escape uninjured.