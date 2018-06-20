'Drunk' initiates terrorise villagers

The initiation season has got off to a bad start at a Limpopo village.

A group of initiates are accused of attacking villagers in GaMasemola, southeast of Polokwane.

Several homes have been attacked without clear motive, with the initiates forcing their way in and damaging or ransacking properties.

The attackers have also smashed windows and outside lights of other homes with stones and other objects.

Resident Girly Talane said she believed the behaviour of the initiates was influenced by alcohol.