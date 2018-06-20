ANC to name new North West premier

The North West province is set to have a new premier by tomorrow, hence avoiding having to hold early elections.

The judge president of the Mahikeng High Court MM Leeuw late yesterday issued a notice convening the provincial legislature for the purposes of filling the post vacated by controversial ANC provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo.

The legislature's sitting would be proceeded by the meeting of the ANC's national working committee (NWC) where the party is expected to name its preferred candidate.

Electing a new premier has become urgent for the North West as the 30-day deadline for finding Mahumapelo's replacement is next week.

In terms of the constitution, failure to elect a new premier by the end of 30 days after the resignation of a premier should lead to an early election.

The ANC was initially expected to name its preferred candidate following its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

However Sowetan understands that the NEC refused to consider the names put before it by the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule as they had not first been canvassed with the NWC.