Teachers hijacked at gunpoint

Three teachers were hijacked at gunpoint as they arrived at school yesterday morning.

According to Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer, the incident happened at about 7.40am as the teachers arrived at the ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo, Strand. She said the hijackers were caught on camera tailgating the teachers as they entered the school's gate.

"Thankfully no one was physically hurt during the incident, however, the educators involved, as well as those who witnessed the incident, are deeply traumatised. Counselling is being provided."

Shafer said the department had deployed security guards at the school after the incident.

"I condemn this attack on our teachers in the strongest possible terms," said Schafer. "This is the fifth armed robbery attack at our schools in the past month. I again appeal to anyone with information relating to the previous four attacks, and this one, to please come forward with information."

She said her department had held meetings with the police. "We have to stop these attacks on our schools."

Shafer said most schools had access control measures in place to prevent criminals from entering the premises.

"However, it has become evident that they are using the starting and closing times of schools to enter . I again call on SAPS to increase their visibility around our high-risk schools at the start and end of the school day when schools are all the more vulnerable."