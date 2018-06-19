State intelligence mess a threat to SA

South Africa's intelligence agencies have been shrouded in controversy for decades, but former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils says they degenerated into "an absolute mess" under the Zuma administration - and have themselves become a threat to the country's security.

"The intelligence service has essentially been used to serve narrow political interests. And that's why it has gone down like a lead balloon and isn't carrying out the functions that the constitution provides: the functions of dealing with real threats to the country," he said yesterday.

"So the state is weakening and security in the country is weakening and questions of espionage threats intensify. It's just appalling, and I'm encouraged that the president is trying to address it."

Kasrils has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last week that he had set up a "high-level review panel" to examine the workings of the State Security Agency (SSA) - an organisation long shrouded in both secrecy, and scandal.