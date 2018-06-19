South Africa's ministers of communications cannot influence appointments to the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ and that's final‚ thanks to a court ruling on Tuesday.

Incumbent minister of communications‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ had brought an application for leave to appeal Judge Elias Matojane's ruling in October 2017‚ which affirmed the independence of the SABC Board. Today‚ Justice Matojane dismissed the application with costs after counsel for the minister failed to appear in the High Court hearing in Pretoria‚ said the SOS Coalition‚ Media Monitoring Africa and Freedom of Expression Institute.

"It's excellent for the independence of the SABC Board because it means the executive members of the Board are to be appointed solely by the non­-executive members of the board and without any requirement of approval by the Minister‚" the organisations said in a statement.