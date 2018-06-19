The Alexandra Property Owners’ Rights group (APOR) says proposed amendments to the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation should stipulate that the state cannot take land from black people.

This is part the submission made by the organisation to the Constitutional Review Committee looking at expropriation of land without compensation as mandated by Parliament.

Its chairperson‚ Vakele Mbalukwana‚ said on Tuesday that Alexandra communities had their properties taken away from them by the apartheid government and would not want to see that happen in a democratic era.

“The law can be passed to expropriate land without compensation. You may find that things may start well but after some time‚ the state may end up not choosing whose property is being expropriated. The state can start expropriating land from people whose land was taken by the apartheid government. In the new legislation‚ there must be a clause stipulating clearly that land belonging to black people cannot be expropriated‚” said Mbalukwana.

Public submissions to the Constitutional Review Committee closed on June 15.

This followed a motion for land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly‚ which was passed by a majority vote on February 27.