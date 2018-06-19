Joburg city intensifies war on drugs

As the Johannesburg City council tries to deal with the scourge of drugs in the country's biggest metro, it has officially opened the expansion of a vital rehabilitation centre.

Yesterday, it opened the expansion of the Golden Harvest Rehabilitation Centre in Northworld, northern Johannesburg, which opened its doors in 2011 as an in-patient centre to cater for 12 teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17. The boys were addicted to alcohol and drugs.

The expansion means that 58 patients can now be helped at the same time, a substantial increase that, it is hoped, will make a massive difference in the lives of indigent addicts.

The centre is aimed at providing services to indigent individuals who cannot afford the cost of accessing privately owned rehabilitation centres.

It is being run in partnership with the SA National Council on Alcoholism (Sanca). According to a 2018 Sanca report, between April last year and March this year, the centre provided rehabilitation services to 144 teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17.

The majority of admissions were children between 16 and 17 years old, accounting for 65% of all admissions.

Twenty-four children were admitted for marijuana, 15 for nyaope, and 12 were admitted for either a drug called kat, or mandrax.