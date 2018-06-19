Internal strife brings ANC to virtual standstill

A rebellion within the ANC's provincial and regional structures is threatening to derail President Cyril Ramaphosa's "new dawn" and weaken the ruling party ahead of next year's general election.

Ramaphosa and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members were last night still locked in a marathon meeting to resolve internal disputes that have delayed the election of new leaders in a number of regions and effectively put one provincial government on ice.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said yesterday that the party has decided to postpone all regional conferences that were scheduled to be held in Gauteng this weekend following claims of wrongdoing leveled at some party leaders by rank and file members.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the numerous problems at provincial and regional levels were a major challenge for Ramaphosa as he tries to stamp his authority and chart a new path for the ANC beyond former president Jacob Zuma.