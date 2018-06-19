In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
These are the top stories today:
SuperSport announced on Tuesday that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha have been cleared of racism allegations by Advocate William Maleka's report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout that took place on May 19.
Five men‚ who were part of a 800-strong mob who burned tyres‚ looted shops and pelted the police with stones and rocks during a violent xenophobic attack in KwaMashu in 2015‚ have each been sentenced to serve seven years behind bars.
The North West MEC for local government and human settlements Fenny Gaolaolwe has registered a case of trespassing against a local top cop for refusing to vacate an RDP house belonging to an impoverished woman.
The Indian woman who referred to a black flight captain and passengers with the k-word has admitted to her crime and blames it on frustration.
The National First Division club is set to be re-branded as Cape Umoya United‚ SowetanLIVE can reveal.